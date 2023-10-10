IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Israel-Hamas war death toll soars, House speaker fight, and teens turn to TikTok Shop

  • Gaza under fire as fears grow for hostages

  • Hamas threatens hostage executions in response to Israeli strikes

  • Rival protests erupt across US over Hamas attack on Israel

  • Israel orders siege of Gaza, Hamas threatens to kill hostages

    Dashcam video shows Hamas gunmen toss a grenade into a bomb shelter near to the Supernova music festival

    Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip continues despite Hamas threats against hostages

  • Video shows the bloody aftermath of Hamas attack on Israel's Be'eri kibbutz

  • Tracking Hamas' rise to power

  • Israeli and Palestinian supporters rally across U.S. after Hamas attacks

  • A history of the Gaza Strip

  • Israeli mother wants missing son home ‘safe and alive’ 

  • What Israel’s ground operation in Gaza could look like

  • Israelis donate blood and volunteer to help victims

  • Friend shares story of missing mother allegedly taken by Hamas militants

  • Oil prices spike amid conflict in Israel, raising fears of uptick in gas prices

  • Officials: U.S. military presence near Israel a blunt message to Iran and Hezbollah

  • Jewish American describes fear of ripple effects after Hamas attack on Israel

  • McCarthy calls out Biden for doing 'a barbecue' amid Israel conflict

  • Hamas attacks mark Israel’s ‘greatest losses’ since 1948, says Amb. Dennis Ross

  • McCarthy puts need for Israel aid ahead of Ukraine: 'Israel is in the middle of a war with nothing'

Dashcam video shows Hamas gunmen toss a grenade into a bomb shelter near to the Supernova music festival

Dashcam video has emerged that appears to show Hamas militants tossing a grenade into a bomb shelter near to where the Supernova festival was taking place and firing at a man who runs out of the building.Oct. 10, 2023

