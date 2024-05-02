IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Deadly highway collapse in China sends vehicles plunging
May 2, 202400:32
    Deadly highway collapse in China sends vehicles plunging

Deadly highway collapse in China sends vehicles plunging

At least 48 people were killed in southeastern China after a highway section collapsed in a mountainous area, sending more than 20 cars down a steep slope.May 2, 2024

