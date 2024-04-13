IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Deadly Turkey cable car collision leaves passengers stranded in the air
April 13, 2024
    Deadly Turkey cable car collision leaves passengers stranded in the air

NBC News

Deadly Turkey cable car collision leaves passengers stranded in the air

174 people were stranded in cable cars high above a mountain in southern Turkey and rescued nearly 24 hours after one pod hit a pole and burst open, killing one person and injuring several others when they plummeted to the rocks below.April 13, 2024

