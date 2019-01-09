Immigration

Democrats respond to Trump's immigration speech

04:49

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer call for an end to the government shut down and respond to President Trump's address on immigration.Jan. 9, 2019

  • DEA says 'vast majority' of drugs entering U.S. come through legal ports of entry

    01:40

  • Rachel Maddow joins Chris Hayes to preview Trump's Oval Office address

    15:53

  • Watch Democrats respond to Trump's immigration speech

    04:49

  • Watch President Trump's full immigration remarks

    09:35

  • Accidental, explosive disclosure in Mueller probe

    04:45

  • President Trump addresses the nation from the Oval Office

    09:33

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All