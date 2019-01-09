Watch Democrats respond to Trump's immigration speech

Democrats respond to Trump's immigration speech04:49
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer call for an end to the government shut down and respond to President Trump's address on immigration.
DEA says 'vast majority' of drugs entering U.S. come through legal ports of entry01:40
Rachel Maddow joins Chris Hayes to preview Trump's Oval Office address15:53
Watch Democrats respond to Trump's immigration speech04:49
Watch President Trump's full immigration remarks09:35
Accidental, explosive disclosure in Mueller probe04:45
President Trump addresses the nation from the Oval Office09:33