    Drone video shows scale of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

    Israeli military intensifies retaliatory strikes against Hamas

  • Biden confirms Americans among Hamas hostages, 14 killed in attacks

  • Israeli death toll surpasses 1,000

  • IDF says rockets from Lebanon hit areas of northern Israel

  • Israeli forces attempt hostage rescue amid heavy gunfire

  • Look inside a bomb shelter used by Israeli civilians

  • Israeli father recounts how his daughter was killed in the Hamas attacks

  • Iran's supreme leader denies involvement in Hamas attacks

  • 'It's not a battlefield, it's a massacre:' Israeli military officer describes aftermath of Hamas assault on a kibbutz

  • Hamas threatens to execute hostages as conflict in Gaza deepens

  • Gaza under fire as fears grow for hostages

  • Hamas threatens hostage executions in response to Israeli strikes

  • Rival protests erupt across US over Hamas attack on Israel

  • Israel orders siege of Gaza, Hamas threatens to kill hostages

  • Dashcam video shows Hamas gunmen toss a grenade into a bomb shelter near to the Supernova music festival

  • Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip continues despite Hamas threats against hostages

  • Video shows the bloody aftermath of Hamas attack on Israel's Be'eri kibbutz

  • Tracking Hamas' rise to power

Drone video shows scale of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

Aerial footage from Gaza City showed the destruction caused by Israeli bombardment after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised retaliation for Hamas attacks that will “reverberate with them for generations.”Oct. 10, 2023

