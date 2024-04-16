IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Dubai residents use boat to navigate flooded streets
    Dubai residents use boat to navigate flooded streets

Heavy rains battered parts of the Middle East flooding the United Arab Emirates. At least 18 people died in Oman, due to the severe weather.April 16, 2024

