Watch eerie blue light engulf NYC sky after explosion at power plant

A bright blue light illuminated the night sky over Manhattan and Queens Thursday night after a transformer exploded at a power plant. New York police reported shortly after the incident that the area was under control, although power outages did result in the area, most notably at LaGuardia airport.
