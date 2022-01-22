FBI: Texas synagogue hostage situation was an act of terrorism, hate crime
According to Matthew DeSarno, the FBI's special agent in charge in Dallas, the hostage situation at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, was both an act of terrorism and a hate crime. Malik Faisal Akram was killed by law enforcement after holding Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker and others in the synagogue for multiple hours.Jan. 22, 2022
