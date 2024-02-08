IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Florida inmate petitions for house arrest after being impregnated in jail

    Georgia family grieves after baby's decapitation death ruled a homicide

  • Jury finds Jennifer Crumbley, mother of Michigan school shooter, guilty of involuntary manslaughter

  • 'The cries have been heard': Father of school shooting victim praises Crumbley conviction

  • Conviction of Michigan school shooter's mother is first verdict of its kind

  • Special report: Mother of Oxford school shooter found guilty of involuntary manslaughter

  • New York governor slams 'abhorrent' Times Square attack

  • 2 women file lawsuit accusing former Olympic figure skater of sexual abuse

  • FBI team works to protect people from common online scams

  • Man dies after shot in vehicle during carjacking spree in Washington, D.C.

  • Closing arguments in Jennifer Crumbley involuntary manslaughter trial

  • Twin toddlers found dead in car parked on Florida interstate

  • Pennsylvania man was ‘of clear mind’ when he decapitated father

  • NYPD Chief of Patrol reacts to assault video: 'Disgusted, angry...How did we get here?'

  • DNA evidence helps Colorado detectives solve 1975 cold case

  • Michigan school shooter's mother testifies in manslaughter trial

  • Ohio man fatally shot by deputy while holding sandwiches and keys

  • Bryan Kohberger's attorneys file motion for change of venue

  • Jury in Jennifer Crumbley trial shown police video of arrests

  • Pennsylvania man accused of killing father, posting gruesome photo on YouTube

Florida inmate petitions for house arrest after being impregnated in jail

Newly released video shows Florida inmate Daisy Link moments after she allegedly fatally shot her husband. Link is now asking to be transferred from jail to house arrest after being impregnated in jail. WTVJ’s Christian Colón reports.Feb. 8, 2024

