Doug Emhoff calls on men to help advocate for abortion rights: Full interview
May 8, 202413:35
In an exclusive interview with NBC News' Yamiche Alcindor, second gentleman Douglas Emhoff discusses why he's urging men to get more involved with abortion rights advocacy. Emhoff also addressed the work he and the Biden administration are doing to combat a rise in antisemitism and the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.May 8, 2024

