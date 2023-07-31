IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Full Interview: Netanyahu defends controversial judicial overhaul plan

    13:19
  • UP NEXT

    Protests intensify in Israel after parliament passes controversial judicial bill

    03:44

  • Thousands protest Israel’s proposed judicial reform

    03:29

  • Israelis protest over Netanyahu’s proposed judicial reforms

    01:31

  • Russian jets harass U.S. drones again over Syria, military says

    00:35

  • Israel ends its two day military operation in the occupied West Bank

    03:44

  • Israeli jets strike Gaza after militants fire rockets toward Israel

    00:42

  • Israel launches deadly military operation in occupied West Bank

    03:39

  • Many dead and injured during large-scale Israeli raid on Jenin

    00:58

  • Watch: Residential high-rise on fire in United Arab Emirates

    00:31

  • At least four Palestinians killed in Israeli helicopter raid in West Bank

    01:05

  • Activists rally for Iranian women’s rights on anniversary of hangings

    03:11

  • Watch: Jordan celebrates royal wedding of Crown Prince Hussein

    01:37

  • Iran test-fires latest version of ballistic missile with a 1,240-mile range

    00:46

  • Three Palestinians killed during Israeli raid in the West Bank

    01:18

  • ‘Jerusalem is ours forever’: Israeli cabinet member joins nationalist Flag March

    01:24

  • Israeli officials brace for violence ahead of Flag March in Jerusalem

    02:46

  • Israeli airstrike destroys house in Beit Lahiya, Gaza

    01:20

  • The niece of slain Al Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh speaks out after memorial mass

    01:08

NBC News

Full Interview: Netanyahu defends controversial judicial overhaul plan

13:19

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with NBC News foreign correspondent Raf Sanchez to discuss his controversial judicial overhaul plan, which passed through parliament amid months of mass protests. Netanyahu also discussed the state of Israeli-Palestinian relations.July 31, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Full Interview: Netanyahu defends controversial judicial overhaul plan

    13:19
  • UP NEXT

    Protests intensify in Israel after parliament passes controversial judicial bill

    03:44

  • Thousands protest Israel’s proposed judicial reform

    03:29

  • Israelis protest over Netanyahu’s proposed judicial reforms

    01:31

  • Russian jets harass U.S. drones again over Syria, military says

    00:35

  • Israel ends its two day military operation in the occupied West Bank

    03:44
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All