Georgia mother stabs three children to death in burning home

- Now Playing
Georgia mother stabs three children to death in burning home01:37
- UP NEXT
Supreme Court rules in favor of high school football coach who prayed on field after games00:36
How the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade could impact midterm elections02:18
Breaking down the historic and legal significance of overturning Roe v. Wade04:28
Young adults react to Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade on social media03:25
World leaders react to Roe v. Wade ruling amid G-7 summit on war in Ukraine04:35
Senators Warren, Smith call on Biden to declare ‘public health emergency’03:45
How could the Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade could impact other landmark rulings?03:25
How the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade is dividing Americans04:54
At least 3 dead, 2 injured after car collides with Amtrak train in California00:42
Actress Jodie Sweetin thrown to ground by police during abortion rights protest00:43
5-month-old girl fatally shot in Chicago, police say01:15
Grandmother killed, multiple injured after car crashes into pedestrians in Brooklyn01:13
Thousands march in pride parades across the country01:26
Pride marchers fear LGBTQ+ rights threatened in wake of Roe decision01:43
How overturning Roe v. Wade impacts people across the U.S.05:52
Watch: Thousands demonstrate nationwide after Supreme Court's ruling on abortion02:15
A divided nation reacts to Roe v. Wade decision01:44
Colorado clinic offering late-term abortions prepares for influx of patients05:57
Victims of the Florida condo collapse reflect on one-year anniversary03:49
- Now Playing
Georgia mother stabs three children to death in burning home01:37
- UP NEXT
Supreme Court rules in favor of high school football coach who prayed on field after games00:36
How the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade could impact midterm elections02:18
Breaking down the historic and legal significance of overturning Roe v. Wade04:28
Young adults react to Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade on social media03:25
World leaders react to Roe v. Wade ruling amid G-7 summit on war in Ukraine04:35
Play All