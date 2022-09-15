IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

‘An attempt to take moral responsibility’: Germany plans continued compensation for Holocaust survivors

01:44

Speaking at an event marking 70 years of German reparations, Chancellor Olaf Scholz committed to continue supporting Holocaust survivors “to enable them to live out their twilight years in dignity.”Sept. 15, 2022

