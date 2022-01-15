IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Giant Pacific volcano sparking tsunami captured in satellite pictures

00:28

An enormous underwater volcano called Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai erupted in the South Pacific, creating tsunami waves that hit the country of Tonga. The eruption was heard as far away as New Zealand and could be seen from space.Jan. 15, 2022

