‘Justice will prevail:’ Giuliani responds to indictment

Trump’s former lawyer Rudy Giuliani responded to his indictment in a statement shared by his adviser, Ted Goodman. "The real criminals here are the people who have brought this case forward both directly and indirectly," he said.Aug. 15, 2023

