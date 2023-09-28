IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Watch highlights from the second Republican presidential debate

    03:01

  • Wisconsin GOP voters: Everyone wants to see what Trump ‘can do when he comes back’

    04:33

  • Haley, Ramaswamy get into heated debate over TikTok and Ukraine aid

    02:11

  • Tim Scott adviser: ‘He still is a nice guy’ after debate stage spars

    04:20

  • Nikki Haley can ‘take a punch’ and ‘throw a punch,’ says fmr. South Carolina GOP chair

    04:59

  • Republican voter: I’d choose Pence as running mate for Trump

    04:27

  • Trump is ‘missing in action’: DeSantis campaign manager

    05:17

  • Trump focus was on ‘winning the Midwest’ while opponents debated in California

    02:31

  • Kristen Welker: Candidates struggle to ‘rise from the pack’ during second Republican debate

    07:36
    GOP presidential candidates take aim at Donald Trump for no-show during debate

    01:30
    ‘We’re missing a little hope:’ Voters share what they want to hear at the second GOP debate

    00:38

  • Without Trump, DeSantis campaign sees an opportunity for ‘clean air’ on stage

    05:41

  • Here's the lineup for the second GOP presidential debate

    00:48

  • Full Christie: ‘Momentum is everything in this race’

    11:24

  • Trump: Hunter Biden had ‘deal of the century’ until indictment news

    01:01

  • Trump: ‘I could have had a pardon’ before leaving office

    01:53

  • 2024 hopefuls vie for the spotlight at first GOP debate

    02:18

  • Will Asa Hutchinson, Doug Burgum make the second debate? Experts say no.

    09:12

  • Watch highlights from the first GOP debate of 2024 election

    02:39

  • First GOP debate: Who won, who lost and who stood out

    02:49

GOP presidential candidates take aim at Donald Trump for no-show during debate

01:30

GOP candidates called out former President Donald Trump for missing the second presidential debate in a row. Former N.J. Gov. Christie said candidates might start calling Trump “Donald Duck.”Sept. 28, 2023

