IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Firefighters find the bodies of 18 people in an area of northeast Greece ravaged by wildfires

    00:47
  • UP NEXT

    British nurse Lucy Letby imprisoned for life for the murders of 7 babies

    01:21

  • Wildfire raging on Tenerife was started deliberately, police say

    00:36

  • Denmark, Netherlands pledge F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine

    00:26

  • Slaves' bedroom discovered in Ancient Roman villa at Pompeii

    01:30

  • U.K. nurse found guilty of multiple baby murders

    03:28

  • Firefighters battle to control worst wildfire in decades on Spanish island of Tenerife

    00:44

  • Dozens of migrants feared dead after coast guards find ship off Cabo Verde

    00:38

  • At least 9 killed in a fire at a French vacation home for people with disabilities

    00:32

  • Migrant rescues continue in the Mediterranean amid reports of 41 deaths in a shipwreck

    00:54

  • Hundreds protest as Lebanon marks third anniversary of Beirut blast

    01:21

  • Biden to host Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White House

    03:25

  • Wildfires fueled by heat wave still raging in southern Europe

    01:10

  • Wildfires force thousands of evacuations from Greek islands amid extreme heat

    03:33

  • Ukraine claims Russia unleashed ‘hellish’ onslaught on Odesa

    01:09

  • Europe struggles under near record-breaking temperatures

    01:27

  • Extreme heat wave and wildfires grip parts of the Mediterranean

    01:08

  • Extreme heatwave intensifies across Europe

    01:58

  • Acropolis briefly shuts down to protect Athens tourists from heat

    01:17

  • Watch: Thousands take part in the running of the bulls in northern Spain

    01:11

NBC News

Firefighters find the bodies of 18 people in an area of northeast Greece ravaged by wildfires

00:47

Greek firefighters found the bodies of 18 people in an area of northeastern Greece ravaged by a major wildfire burning for days, authorities said.Aug. 22, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Firefighters find the bodies of 18 people in an area of northeast Greece ravaged by wildfires

    00:47
  • UP NEXT

    British nurse Lucy Letby imprisoned for life for the murders of 7 babies

    01:21

  • Wildfire raging on Tenerife was started deliberately, police say

    00:36

  • Denmark, Netherlands pledge F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine

    00:26

  • Slaves' bedroom discovered in Ancient Roman villa at Pompeii

    01:30

  • U.K. nurse found guilty of multiple baby murders

    03:28
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All