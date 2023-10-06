IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Harris calls Feinstein a 'force' at her memorial service

08:29

Vice President Kamala Harris called the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein a "force" who "commanded respect and gave respect" while speaking at her funeral.Oct. 6, 2023

