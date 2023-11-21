IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Hundreds of Rohingya refugees arrived by boat to Indonesia in a week

01:10

Officials say hundreds of Rohingya Muslims arrived by boat from Myanmar to the Indonesian province of Aceh within one week. One group of about 240 people was denied twice by residents in the Aceh Utara district.Nov. 21, 2023

