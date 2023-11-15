IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
IDF claims video shows Hamas weapons in Al-Shifa hospital

Israel’s military has provided video that it says shows Hamas weapons and equipment hidden inside Gaza City’s main hospital, thereby justifying IDF operations in the area. NBC News cannot independently verify the video or Israel’s claims about what was found.Nov. 15, 2023

