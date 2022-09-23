Indiana judge blocks abortion ban ruling it unconstitutional

Marijuana Topicals Have Become Twice as Popular With Women as Men01:59
Inside a Marijuana Lab02:01
- Now Playing
Indiana judge blocks abortion ban ruling it unconstitutional02:06
- UP NEXT
Malala Yousafzai on her life's work to help girls around the world06:05
'I had to carry my baby to bury my baby': Louisiana woman denied abortion for nonviable fetus05:08
Beto O'Rourke: It will take all of us to overcome attacks on democracy08:30
Female veterans share stories about gender disparities within VA medical system05:38
Clea Shearer shares cancer update, advice Hoda Kotb gave her06:01
New Lyme disease vaccine enters final phase: What to know01:46
Biden to sign executive order protecting access to abortion04:07
Student athletes face uncertainty after colleges go silent post-Roe02:50
Online privacy is so much more than having "nothing to hide." Here's why11:29
Luxury postpartum retreat center opens in New York City for new moms03:08
Harvard study finds majority of Jan. 6 rioters motivated by Trump05:35
Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murdering his wife and son03:38
Search continues for missing Maine toddler and her parents02:58
Parents claim Sesame Place characters snubbed their Black children03:55
Florida parents struggle to find places to vaccinate children against Covid04:28
TikTok creator shares vasectomy details, highlights differences for men and women04:20
Anti-abortion groups shift focus post-Roe02:41
Marijuana Topicals Have Become Twice as Popular With Women as Men01:59
Inside a Marijuana Lab02:01
- Now Playing
Indiana judge blocks abortion ban ruling it unconstitutional02:06
- UP NEXT
Malala Yousafzai on her life's work to help girls around the world06:05
'I had to carry my baby to bury my baby': Louisiana woman denied abortion for nonviable fetus05:08
Beto O'Rourke: It will take all of us to overcome attacks on democracy08:30
Play All