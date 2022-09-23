IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Indiana judge blocks abortion ban ruling it unconstitutional

02:06

An Indiana judge sided with the ACLU's argument that the new abortion ban law in the state is unconstitutional. The judge blocked the ban and said it impacts the liberty and privacy of women and girls. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said, "we plan to appeal and continue to make the case for life in Indiana."Sept. 23, 2022

