Morning Rundown: Israel seizes key Rafah border crossing, what Trump's threatened jail time could look like, and why Miss USA is giving up her crown

Palestinians search for bodies in rubble after Israeli strikes on Rafah
May 7, 202400:51

NBC News

Palestinians search for bodies in rubble after Israeli strikes on Rafah

00:51

Israeli tanks and planes pounded several areas and houses in Rafah overnight, killing 20 Palestinians and wounding several others, according to Palestinian health officials.May 7, 2024

