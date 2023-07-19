IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    John Kerry admits U.S.-China climate talks ‘need a little more work’

John Kerry admits U.S.-China climate talks ‘need a little more work’

“The climate crisis is a universal threat to humankind, and we all have a responsibility to deal with it,” said U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry in Beijing, while acknowledging the problems faced by both countries in agreeing and meeting targets.July 19, 2023

