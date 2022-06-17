Julian Assange’s extradition to U.S. ‘should shock and concern everyone,’ lawyer says

- Now Playing
Julian Assange’s extradition to U.S. ‘should shock and concern everyone,’ lawyer says02:36
- UP NEXT
Kevin Spacey appears in U.K. court over four sexual abuse charges02:56
FIFA announces 2026 World Cup host cities00:24
Elon Musk facing $258 billion lawsuit over alleged Dogecoin pyramid scheme04:28
U.S. begins lifting flight restrictions to Cuba03:44
WHO officials say monkeypox outbreak is 'real risk' to public health02:48
Cryptocurrency collapse wreaking havoc on investors02:41
A look at the dark history of indigenous boarding schools in North America09:31
Russia extends Brittney Griner's detention, according to state media02:43
U.S. cities test naming heat waves as a warning system, similar to hurricanes03:23
Family sues Meta over preteen girl’s 'addictive' use of Instagram11:17
Thousands join migrant caravan moving through Mexico to U.S. border02:45
Pentagon investigates whether American service member attacked U.S. base in Syria01:32
FDA advisers vote in favor of authorizing Novavax Covid vaccine03:29
World leaders gather for Summit of the Americas in California03:55
Two versions of monkeypox are circulating in the U.S., CDC says03:17
NBC OUT celebrates Pride Month by highlighting future LGBTQ leaders03:49
NBC Investigation: McKinsey & Company worked with U.S. and Russian defense players03:53
NASA scientists resynthesize black hole pressure waves to hear sound04:28
How climate change is contributing to the sand shortage05:54
- Now Playing
Julian Assange’s extradition to U.S. ‘should shock and concern everyone,’ lawyer says02:36
- UP NEXT
Kevin Spacey appears in U.K. court over four sexual abuse charges02:56
FIFA announces 2026 World Cup host cities00:24
Elon Musk facing $258 billion lawsuit over alleged Dogecoin pyramid scheme04:28
U.S. begins lifting flight restrictions to Cuba03:44
WHO officials say monkeypox outbreak is 'real risk' to public health02:48
Play All