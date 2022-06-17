IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: WWE's Vince McMahon steps back from leadership post during misconduct probe

  • Now Playing

    Julian Assange’s extradition to U.S. ‘should shock and concern everyone,’ lawyer says

    02:36
  • UP NEXT

    Kevin Spacey appears in U.K. court over four sexual abuse charges

    02:56

  • FIFA announces 2026 World Cup host cities

    00:24

  • Elon Musk facing $258 billion lawsuit over alleged Dogecoin pyramid scheme

    04:28

  • U.S. begins lifting flight restrictions to Cuba

    03:44

  • WHO officials say monkeypox outbreak is 'real risk' to public health

    02:48

  • Cryptocurrency collapse wreaking havoc on investors

    02:41

  • A look at the dark history of indigenous boarding schools in North America

    09:31

  • Russia extends Brittney Griner's detention, according to state media

    02:43

  • U.S. cities test naming heat waves as a warning system, similar to hurricanes

    03:23

  • Family sues Meta over preteen girl’s 'addictive' use of Instagram

    11:17

  • Thousands join migrant caravan moving through Mexico to U.S. border

    02:45

  • Pentagon investigates whether American service member attacked U.S. base in Syria

    01:32

  • FDA advisers vote in favor of authorizing Novavax Covid vaccine

    03:29

  • World leaders gather for Summit of the Americas in California

    03:55

  • Two versions of monkeypox are circulating in the U.S., CDC says

    03:17

  • NBC OUT celebrates Pride Month by highlighting future LGBTQ leaders

    03:49

  • NBC Investigation: McKinsey & Company worked with U.S. and Russian defense players

    03:53

  • NASA scientists resynthesize black hole pressure waves to hear sound

    04:28

  • How climate change is contributing to the sand shortage

    05:54

NBC News

Julian Assange’s extradition to U.S. ‘should shock and concern everyone,’ lawyer says

02:36

Julian Assange’s wife, Stella Assange, and his lawyer, Jennifer Robinson, held a news conference in London on Friday, hours after the British government approved the Wikileaks founder's extradition to the U.S. Assange, who has spent the last three years in a British prison, is facing espionage charges in connection with the 2010 release of thousands of secret U.S. documents.June 17, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Julian Assange’s extradition to U.S. ‘should shock and concern everyone,’ lawyer says

    02:36
  • UP NEXT

    Kevin Spacey appears in U.K. court over four sexual abuse charges

    02:56

  • FIFA announces 2026 World Cup host cities

    00:24

  • Elon Musk facing $258 billion lawsuit over alleged Dogecoin pyramid scheme

    04:28

  • U.S. begins lifting flight restrictions to Cuba

    03:44

  • WHO officials say monkeypox outbreak is 'real risk' to public health

    02:48

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All