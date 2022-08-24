Kiely Rodni’s body in vehicle found submerged in California lake, authorities confirm

- Now Playing
Kiely Rodni’s body in vehicle found submerged in California lake, authorities confirm02:19
- UP NEXT
Assaults caught on camera fuel bail reform debate05:04
Five-year-old child drowns crossing Rio Grande as weather intensifies02:55
Celebrities warned for excessive water use during California drought03:42
New Yorkers remain frustrated over monkeypox vaccine rollout02:29
CA Gov. Newsom vetoes bill that would have supported safe injection sites03:01
Video shows tanker truck engulfed in flames after crash on Arkansas interstate00:48
Firefighters’ gear may increase cancer risk, new studies show01:57
Some schools implementing four-day weeks to combat teacher shortage02:26
New Jersey farm teaches kids to grow crops and help their community01:39
Ex-Twitter head of security says company lied about security01:55
3 million under flood watch after deadly rainfall in Dallas02:09
Two officers involved in death of Rayshard Brooks face no criminal charges01:43
Prosecutor declines to charge officers in fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks02:12
Some companies are cutting back on parental leave post-pandemic03:46
Family files lawsuit after Black Georgia woman fatally shot during search warrant01:45
Former county DA describes why Atlanta officers' use of force was ‘reasonable’ in Rayshard Brooks' death02:06
Florida postal carrier mauled by dogs after car breaks down01:28
Two men found guilty in plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Whitmer01:41
Florida deputy resigns after holding pregnant mother at gunpoint01:59
- Now Playing
Kiely Rodni’s body in vehicle found submerged in California lake, authorities confirm02:19
- UP NEXT
Assaults caught on camera fuel bail reform debate05:04
Five-year-old child drowns crossing Rio Grande as weather intensifies02:55
Celebrities warned for excessive water use during California drought03:42
New Yorkers remain frustrated over monkeypox vaccine rollout02:29
CA Gov. Newsom vetoes bill that would have supported safe injection sites03:01
Play All