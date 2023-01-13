IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News

Late-night TV hosts poke fun at Biden's classified documents

02:15

Hosts of late-night TV talk shows had fun at the expense of revelations surrounding President Biden and classified documents.Jan. 13, 2023

