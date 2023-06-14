IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Dozens drown in Greece’s deadliest migrant shipwreck this year

    Man arrested after spray painting graffiti on U.S. consulate in Hong Kong

    Japanese army trainee fatally shoots two instructors, injures another

  • Ukrainians liberate Donetsk village in hard-fought counteroffensive

  • Silver stolen by the Nazis returned to Jewish descendants

  • Giant inflatable duck deflates in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbor

  • Ecuadorian woman revives at her wake after being declared dead

  • Deadly Russian missile strike destroys apartment building in central Ukraine

  • Thousands evacuate as deadly flooding strikes Cuba

  • Four children found alive after plane crash in Amazon jungle

  • World reacts to former Italian leader Silvio Berlusconi’s death

  • Londoners react to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s resignation from Parliament

  • Silvio Berlusconi, former Italian prime minister, dies at 86

  • At least 10 dead after bus rolls over in Australia

  • Watch: Ukrainian soldiers plant flag in previously Russian-occupied territory

  • New details released about how 4 children survived 40 days in Amazon jungle after plane crash

  • 4 children found alive 40 days after plane crashed in Amazon jungle

  • American-made armored military vehicles used for first time on Ukraine’s battlefield

  • Four children rescued alive from Amazon jungle 40 days after plane crash

  • Record number of climbers attempt to reach summit of Mount Everest

Man arrested after spray painting graffiti on U.S. consulate in Hong Kong

A man was arrested in Hong Kong after spray painting graffiti on the U.S. consulate amid heightening tensions between the U.S. and China. The suspect spray painted the word “hegemony” in English, and “double standards” in simplified Chinese characters on the exterior wall of the building.June 14, 2023

