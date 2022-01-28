IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Alabama state representative calls for Brookside mayor's resignation amid ticket scandal

    01:14
  • Now Playing

    Mississippi mayor withholds library funding over LGBTQ+ books

    01:45
  • UP NEXT

    Mayor Adams joins family and officers at funeral of NYC policeman shot on duty

    03:05

  • Pittsburgh bridge collapses hours before Biden's infrastructure speech in city

    02:40

  • WATCH: Drone captures aerials of collapsed Pittsburgh bridge

    01:23

  • Bodycam footage shows Tennessee officers open fire on man with box cutter, shiny object

    01:40

  • Pittsburgh mayor: Infrastructure funding is 'critical' after bridge collapse

    01:24

  • Jerome ‘The Bus’ Bettis heads back to Notre Dame to finish his business degree

    05:20

  • Police announce possible new victim in San Francisco ‘Doodler’ serial killer case

    01:55

  • Four in custody after 6 found dead at Milwaukee home

    01:43

  • Antisemitism on the rise in the U.S.

    08:44

  • Florida officials use dating apps to find drug dealers in ‘swipe left for meth’ operation

    01:25

  • Suspect accused of shooting three Houston police officers in custody

    01:10

  • Michael Avenatti cross-examines former client Stormy Daniels

    02:24

  • More than 30 million Americans are under winter storm watches

    02:06

  • Coast Guard calls off search for survivors of capsized boat off the coast of Florida

    02:28

  • Woman found and returned lost letter written by a Holocaust survivor in 1945

    02:11

  • No arrests in the shooting of a Black man, his family now demands answers 

    03:16

  • Texas scientists develop a patent-free Covid vaccine

    06:01

  • Covid vaccine mandate for health care workers takes effect amid staff shortage

    01:45

NBC News Channel

Mississippi mayor withholds library funding over LGBTQ+ books

01:45

Mayor Gene McGee reportedly cited complaints from residents over four LGBTQ+ titles for his reason in withholding library funding. WLBT's Holly Emery reports.Jan. 28, 2022

  • Alabama state representative calls for Brookside mayor's resignation amid ticket scandal

    01:14
  • Now Playing

    Mississippi mayor withholds library funding over LGBTQ+ books

    01:45
  • UP NEXT

    Mayor Adams joins family and officers at funeral of NYC policeman shot on duty

    03:05

  • Pittsburgh bridge collapses hours before Biden's infrastructure speech in city

    02:40

  • WATCH: Drone captures aerials of collapsed Pittsburgh bridge

    01:23

  • Bodycam footage shows Tennessee officers open fire on man with box cutter, shiny object

    01:40

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All