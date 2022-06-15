IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Michelle Obama urges voters to stay engaged amid primaries at When We All Vote summit

01:57

Former first lady Michelle Obama delivered remarks at the inaugural Culture of Democracy Summit, where she urged voters to stay engaged as primaries continue, and adds, "it has been a hard, hard few weeks for our country."June 15, 2022

