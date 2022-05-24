IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Two dead, multiple children injured in Texas elementary school shooting

04:12

At least two people are dead and multiple children were injured after an active shooter incident at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Police said suspect is in custody. Parents have been instructed to go to specific location to meet up with children who safely made it out of the school. May 24, 2022

