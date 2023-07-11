IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    NATO chief offers Ukraine ‘a clear path towards its membership’

    World leaders meet to discuss Ukraine’s NATO membership bid

  • Sec. Blinken on NATO’s support of Ukraine, cluster bombs

  • President Biden visits U.K. ahead of NATO summit in Lithuania

  • Ukraine marks 500 days of fighting with Russia

  • U.S. will send cluster bombs to Ukraine, Biden admin announces

  • U.S. to send cluster munitions to Ukraine

  • Inside Russia’s effort to discredit Yevgeny Prigozhin after mutiny

  • Former US officials in secret talks to broker peace in Ukraine

  • Wagner group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is still in Russia, Belarus leader says

  • Former U.S. officials held secret talks with Russia about ending war in Ukraine

  • Deadly Russia missile strike hits civilian infrastructure in western Ukraine

  • Kyiv and Moscow trade allegations over Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

  • Prigozhin appears to call for support after rebellion against Moscow

  • Scranton producing critical ammunition for Ukraine

  • Wagner rebellion ‘destroyed’ Putin’s reputation: Zelenskyy adviser

  • Inside daring effort to rescue Ukrainian children

  • Several killed in Russian missile strike on pizza restaurant in eastern Ukraine

  • ‘They will squash you like a bug’: Lukashenko claims credit for stopping Russian rebels

  • Putin hails military and law enforcement for quick response to Wagner uprising

NBC News

NATO chief offers Ukraine ‘a clear path towards its membership’

01:15

“We will issue an invitation for Ukraine to join NATO when allies agree and conditions are met,” said the alliance’s secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg.July 11, 2023

