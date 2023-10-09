IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Gaza refugee camp Jabalia destroyed by Israeli strikes

    00:50

NBC News' Richard Engel and crew take cover in Israel from mortar fire

03:14

NBC News' Richard Engel was reporting live from Sderot, Israel, when a barrage of mortar shells struck nearby causing the entire team to seek safety.Oct. 9, 2023

