IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    New Zealand PM says Xi Jinping not a ‘dictator’ after Biden remark

    01:00
  • UP NEXT

    Deadly gas explosion at barbecue restaurant rocks crowded China street

    00:52

  • China targeting aircraft manufacturing industry in spy schemes, experts say

    02:40

  • Biden calls China's Xi a 'dictator' a day after Blinken visits Beijing

    00:59

  • Full interview: Blinken discusses Beijing trip and U.S.-China relations

    14:46

  • China comments on ‘positive’ meeting with Blinken

    00:54

  • Secretary Blinken visits China in high-stakes trip amid tensions

    02:51

  • Blinken: Meeting with President Xi an ‘important start’ to stabilizing ties between U.S. and China

    00:46

  • Blinken meets with Chinese President Xi in Beijing

    03:52

  • Biden was talked out of calling Xi after surveillance balloon incident

    01:36

  • Blinken traveling to Beijing following spy balloon incident

    02:26

  • President Xi praises Bill Gates as an ‘old friend’

    01:12

  • Man arrested after spray painting graffiti on U.S. consulate in Hong Kong

    00:36

  • Video shows Chinese warship crossing path of US Navy destroyer

    01:56

  • Beijing accuses U.S. of ‘provocation’ in Navy encounter with Chinese warship

    00:44

  • Watch: Video shows close encounter between U.S. and Chinese warships

    00:33

  • China defends actions at sea after close call between warship and American destroyer

    01:50

  • Chinese warship has close call with American destroyer in Taiwan Strait

    01:36

  • Elon Musk meets Chinese officials in Shanghai

    00:43

  • Defense Secretary Austin warns of Chinese provocation and calls for open communication

    00:47

NBC News

New Zealand PM says Xi Jinping not a ‘dictator’ after Biden remark

01:00

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Chris Hipkins told reporters he did not agree with President Joe Biden’s remark that Chinese leader Xi Jinping was a dictator. China also slammed Biden’s comment as “absurd” and a “provocation.”June 22, 2023

  • Now Playing

    New Zealand PM says Xi Jinping not a ‘dictator’ after Biden remark

    01:00
  • UP NEXT

    Deadly gas explosion at barbecue restaurant rocks crowded China street

    00:52

  • China targeting aircraft manufacturing industry in spy schemes, experts say

    02:40

  • Biden calls China's Xi a 'dictator' a day after Blinken visits Beijing

    00:59

  • Full interview: Blinken discusses Beijing trip and U.S.-China relations

    14:46

  • China comments on ‘positive’ meeting with Blinken

    00:54

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All