Ask the Doc: Dr. John Torres answers your latest questions about the coronavirus and vaccines for kids. Lester chats with TIME For Kids Reporter Ethan Zhang about his hometown hero. NBC News’ Kerry Sanders tells us all about moose in the wild in Maine. Across America: Lester Holt travels to St. Louis, Missouri and brings us to the top of the tallest monument in the U.S. Plus, Inspiring Kids series continues: We introduce you to a teenage girl who is paying it forward.Nov. 4, 2021