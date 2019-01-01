Kim Jong Un says U.S. ‘continues to break its promises’

North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks about denuclearization in New Year address

01:07

In his New Year address, Kim Jong Un said he remains committed to denuclearization but warns that sanctions could force North Korea to seek a “new path.”Jan. 1, 2019

