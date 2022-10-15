IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Former officer Michael Fanone shares thoughts on Capitol riot, policing in his new book 

    12:49

  • Breaking down NASA's successful DART mission

    05:59

  • Colorado man sues law enforcement for using 'hogtie' method in 2020 arrest

    03:22

  • Pickleball attracts big investors as America’s fastest growing sport

    01:40

  • Holiday shopping kicks off early as retailers combat inflation

    01:27

  • Border towns struggling with record-breaking migrant crossings

    01:59

  • 15-year-old gunman in Raleigh, North Carolina kills five people

    02:05

  • Catch of the day: Whale!

    00:58

  • NBC News employees celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, discuss staying true to heritage

    04:00

  • Virginia town offering community aid with free store

    02:49

  • Raleigh shooting spree suspect in critical condition

    02:43

  • Watch elephants at Oregon Zoo smashing pumpkins

    00:40

  • Vintage Levi's dating back to the 1880s sell for $87,000

    02:06

  • Oklahoma police searching for four missing men

    01:35

  • Earthquake warning system 'Shake Alert' proves to be success

    06:16

  • At least 5 killed, 2 injured in Raleigh shooting

    01:09

  • Biden administration announces new measures to control migration from Venezuela

    03:30

  • Navy father surprises nine-year-old son at Indianapolis Zoo

    01:29

  • Two officers killed after ambush-style shooting in Connecticut

    02:36

  • Multiple injured following shooting in North Carolina neighborhood

    00:25

NBC News Channel

Oklahoma police find ‘multiple human remains’ in search for four missing men

01:44

The Okmulgee Police Department in Oklahoma found “multiple” remains in the search for four missing men but say the process to identify them is still underway. KJRH’s Jeanette Quezada reports.Oct. 15, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Former officer Michael Fanone shares thoughts on Capitol riot, policing in his new book 

    12:49

  • Breaking down NASA's successful DART mission

    05:59

  • Colorado man sues law enforcement for using 'hogtie' method in 2020 arrest

    03:22

  • Pickleball attracts big investors as America’s fastest growing sport

    01:40

  • Holiday shopping kicks off early as retailers combat inflation

    01:27

  • Border towns struggling with record-breaking migrant crossings

    01:59

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All