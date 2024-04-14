One killed and seven wounded in Chicago shooting

- Now Playing
One killed and seven wounded in Chicago shooting01:55
- UP NEXT
Woman in custody after Philadelphia stabbing spree01:57
Manhunt for suspect in violent Florida carjacking that was caught on camera01:46
At least 7 dead, including suspect, in stabbing attack at Australian mall01:47
Truck driver rams stolen semi-truck into public safety building in Texas, police say01:46
Trump says he will testify at New York hush money trial02:09
How O.J. Simpson's murder trial altered the legal landscape02:55
Suspect in custody after crashing semi-truck into Texas DPS office, killing one person03:24
Semi-truck crashes into Texas Department of Safety office01:01
Texas doctor accused of manipulating transplant lists01:36
Man found guilty in fatal stabbing of teen on Wisconsin river01:45
NFL star Rashee Rice surrenders to police on eight felony charges01:18
Man on terror watchlist was released into the U.S. after crossing southern border, officials say02:52
Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter charged with bank fraud01:30
Charges filed against former interpreter of Dodgers star Ohtani04:24
From the archives: 1995 ‘Nightly News’ coverage of verdict in O.J. Simpson trial08:59
O.J. Simpson dead at 76 from cancer: Looking back at his life and legal cases02:13
Vandalism at Rutgers University Islamic center investigated as hate crime01:42
'Money, power, and sex': Prosecutors describe motives in Chad Daybell murder trial01:39
At least three people shot outside Ramadan event in Philadelphia, police say01:15
- Now Playing
One killed and seven wounded in Chicago shooting01:55
- UP NEXT
Woman in custody after Philadelphia stabbing spree01:57
Manhunt for suspect in violent Florida carjacking that was caught on camera01:46
At least 7 dead, including suspect, in stabbing attack at Australian mall01:47
Truck driver rams stolen semi-truck into public safety building in Texas, police say01:46
Trump says he will testify at New York hush money trial02:09
Play All