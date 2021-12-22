IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Perfectly preserved dinosaur egg highlights link to modern birds

Perfectly preserved dinosaur egg highlights link to modern birds

A 66-million-year-old fossil of a complete baby dinosaur in its egg, apparently just a few days before it would have hatched, has excited scientists.Dec. 22, 2021

    Perfectly preserved dinosaur egg highlights link to modern birds

