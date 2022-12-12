IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

Police: Georgia divorce attorney murdered by client's ex-husband

01:42

Investigators say attorney Doug Lewis was killed and his office was set on fire by a man whose wife Lewis recently represented. WXIA's Jon Shirek reports.Dec. 12, 2022

