NBC News

Prominent Democrats react strongly to Supreme Court affirmative action ruling

Following the Supreme Court ruling to limit affirmative action in colleges and universities, prominent Democrats such as former President Barack Obama, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Cory Booker expressed their disappointment with the decision. NBC News' Kristen Welker reports.June 29, 2023

