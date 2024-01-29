IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Biden vows retaliation after troops killed, House could vote on child tax credit this week, and woman was trapped on freezing gondola for 15 hours

  • Biden says US 'shall respond' after 3 troops killed in drone attack

    02:48

  • Israeli settlers call for 'resettlement' of Gaza

    00:47
  • Now Playing

    Protesters angered at resumption of bullfighting in Mexico City

    01:05
  • UP NEXT

    Protesters throw soup at the glass in front of the 'Mona Lisa'

    00:47

  • Court of Justice: Israel must do more to prevent Gaza killings

    02:01

  • China cites U.S. demand as a top concern ahead of talks on fentanyl smuggling

    03:23

  • ‘Not only false, it’s outrageous’: Netanyahu rejects Gaza genocide charges

    01:09

  • U.S. and Chinese officials to resume talks on stopping the fentanyl crisis

    03:38

  • Ministry issues warning over South Korea's new culinary craze – fried toothpicks

    00:58

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls for international investigation into Belgorod plane crash

    00:56

  • Russians accuse Ukraine of shooting down plane carrying Ukrainian POWs

    00:55

  • Sisters' story of survival as they escape war zone

    03:08

  • Video shows Gaza civilian shot and killed in group waving white flag

    01:09

  • Doctor in Gaza's Khan Younis says people who left a hospital after Israeli warnings returned wounded

    01:34

  • Eyewitness video shows Russian military transport plane crash near Ukraine

    00:57

  • Gazans dig multiple graves at Khan Younis hospital

    01:10

  • Doomsday Clock stays at 90 seconds to midnight for second straight year

    01:59

  • Russian missile strikes kill at least 5 people in Kharkiv

    00:50

  • Kyiv residents seek shelter in a subway station amid Russian attacks

    00:46

  • U.S. and British militaries launch new strikes against Houthi sites in Yemen

    00:23

NBC News

Protesters angered at resumption of bullfighting in Mexico City

01:05

With protesters outside a full arena, bullfights resumed in Mexico City on Sunday after the country’s highest court temporarily revoked a local ruling that had suspended the events for more than a year and a half.Jan. 29, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Biden says US 'shall respond' after 3 troops killed in drone attack

    02:48

  • Israeli settlers call for 'resettlement' of Gaza

    00:47
  • Now Playing

    Protesters angered at resumption of bullfighting in Mexico City

    01:05
  • UP NEXT

    Protesters throw soup at the glass in front of the 'Mona Lisa'

    00:47

  • Court of Justice: Israel must do more to prevent Gaza killings

    02:01

  • China cites U.S. demand as a top concern ahead of talks on fentanyl smuggling

    03:23
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All