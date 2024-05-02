IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Protesters detained as police start to clear the UCLA encampment
May 2, 202401:01
    Protesters detained as police start to clear the UCLA encampment

    01:01
    Watch: Police attempt to dismantle a barricade at the UCLA encampment

    01:08

  • Protesters remain on UCLA campus after police order to disperse

    01:20

  • Counter-protesters threw fireworks, tear gas at encampment, UCLA student says 

    06:58

  • Editor of student newspaper at UNC-Chapel Hill details ‘emotional’ year for students

    04:00

  • Officials break up University of Wisconsin-Madison encampment with 'violence,' student says

    02:41

  • Police move into protest at UT Dallas

    01:03

  • Student protester at Columbia says ‘we are not finished’

    01:04

  • Blinken meets with hostage families and Netanyahu in Israel

    01:35

  • ‘We are here to bury the babies’: Gazan family grieves for two young siblings

    02:09

  • Protesters set up camp in Fordham University's Lincoln Center

    01:23

  • Police crack down on campus protests across the nation

    04:56

  • 'We are going to protect our city': NYC mayor discusses raid on Columbia protesters

    07:20

  • Police fire tear gas on University of Southern Florida protesters

    00:52

  • Blinken tells Gaza hostage families to 'keep strong' as he meets them in Tel Aviv

    00:56

  • 'Multiple acts of violence' break out at UCLA Gaza protests, police say

    00:51

  • Protests at UCLA turn violent

    00:27

  • Only Hamas to blame if there's no Gaza cease-fire, Blinken says

    00:44

  • Arrests made at CCNY after standoff between police and demonstrators

    01:01

Protesters detained as police start to clear the UCLA encampment

01:01

A number of people were detained, including one who identified himself as a student at the university, as police started to dismantle a barricade at the UCLA encampment.May 2, 2024

