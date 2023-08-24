IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    How could Prigozhin’s death impact the Wagner mercenary group?

  • Putin speaks at WWII memorial amid reports Prigozhin is dead

  • Putin may have let Prigozhin live longer to find ‘traitors inside his government,’ fmr. amb. says

  • Russia says latest Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow has been thwarted

  • Denmark, Netherlands pledge F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine

  • Ukrainian F-16 training facing delays

  • Rare inside look at F-16 fighter jet Ukraine believes is vital for defense

  • Ukrainian soldiers blinded in war learn how to adapt at rehabilitation camp

  • Watch: The Killers introduce a Russian fan on stage at a concert in Georgia

  • Video shows Ukrainian security service unveiling new sea drone

  • Russian airstrike kills two Ukrainian musicians raising money for troops

  • Ukrainian singers, killed in Zaporizhzhia rocket attack, buried side by side

  • Russian shelling kills seven people and wounds at least 22 in Kherson

  • Ukraine fires all regional military recruitment chiefs in corruption clampdown

  • Ukraine officials reveal thwarted plot to kill Volodymyr Zelenskyy

  • Russian missiles strike Ukraine's Pokrovsk twice

  • Woman captured in alleged plot to assassinate Ukraine’s Zelenskyy

  • Vivek Ramaswamy implies America involved in Ukraine war because of Hunter Biden

  • Ukraine says Russia bombed blood transfusion center

  • Ukrainian sea drone attacks Russian oil tanker

Putin acknowledges Prigozhin’s death, sends condolences to family

Russian President Vladimir Putin made his first public remarks about Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is presumed dead following a plane crash. Putin spoke words of praise for his former confidant, but also alluded to "serious mistakes" Prigozhin had made.Aug. 24, 2023

