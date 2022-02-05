Queen Elizabeth II begins celebrations for Platinum Jubilee
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has begun celebrations to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne. In an announcement to mark the occasion, the Queen says she wants her daughter-in-law Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, to be known as Queen Consort once Prince Charles accedes to the throne.Feb. 5, 2022
