Recaptured Ukraine city of Irpin left with destruction from Russian invasion

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Recaptured Ukraine city of Irpin left with destruction from Russian invasion01:05
UP NEXT
Odesa prepares for Russian attacks01:44
Ukrainian refugees face obstacles at U.S. border01:59
New peace talks between Russia and Ukraine begin with mistrust02:43
‘Ukrainians are not naive people’: Zelenskyy on peace talks progress01:12
Philadelphia volunteers ship thousands of boxes filled with supplies to Ukraine01:15
Ukrainian army commander: ‘We are liberating our land. And we are confident we will win’01:31
Russia's military says it will reduce military operations in Kyiv and Chernihiv04:46
Could Russia-Ukraine peace talks lead to meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy?02:47
Ukrainian peace talks appear to make progress in Istanbul00:53
Zelenskyy calls for more sanctions on Russia as peace talks continue04:21
How Biden’s comment about Putin’s presidency could impact the war in Ukraine03:16
Historic Ukrainian port city of Odesa prepares for Russia attacks02:30
Biden makes ‘no apologies’ for saying Putin ‘cannot remain in power’04:32
Biden on controversial Putin remarks: I'm not walking anything back01:20
Ukraine forces push back Russian troops outside Kyiv02:20
Bombed Mariupol theater shown on Russian state TV00:51
Ukrainian forces appear to retake Trostyanets from Russians01:01
Zelenskyy urges tighter sanctions, says areas ‘liberated’ from occupiers01:37
What exactly constitutes as a violation of war crimes?12:15
Recaptured Ukraine city of Irpin left with destruction from Russian invasion01:05
New video shows destroyed buildings and bridges in the of Irpin, which authorities says has been retaken from the Russians by Ukrainian forces.March 30, 2022
Now Playing
Recaptured Ukraine city of Irpin left with destruction from Russian invasion01:05
UP NEXT
Odesa prepares for Russian attacks01:44
Ukrainian refugees face obstacles at U.S. border01:59
New peace talks between Russia and Ukraine begin with mistrust02:43
‘Ukrainians are not naive people’: Zelenskyy on peace talks progress01:12
Philadelphia volunteers ship thousands of boxes filled with supplies to Ukraine01:15