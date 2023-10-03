Texas congressman carjacked about a mile from the Capitol

Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.2 billion00:25
Law enforcement body camera video shows the violent arrest of 24-year-old Black man Le’Keian Woods02:08
- Now Playing
Texas congressman carjacked about a mile from the Capitol00:28
- UP NEXT
Philadelphia journalist shot and killed at home01:57
9-year-old Charlotte Sena who went missing in upstate New York found alive01:28
New York City public hospitals overwhelmed by increase of migrants02:42
SAG-AFTRA and studios resume negotiations amid Hollywood strike01:58
Philadelphia police kill man suspected in quadruple shooting01:36
Disney sued after waterslide 'wedgie' severely injures woman01:34
Florida man's violent arrest under review after video goes viral01:17
Michigan man known for targeting child predators shot to death01:37
What’s next for Simone Biles after her stunning return to gymnastics03:33
Can a full-body MRI scan help prevent cancer?03:07
Trump to attend opening days of New York civil fraud trial05:22
WATCH: Simone Biles lands never-before-done move00:19
Newsom chooses Laphonza Butler to fill the seat of the late Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein00:35
Body of Sen. Dianne Feinstein returns home to San Francisco01:39
Twin Cities marathon canceled due to record-setting heat01:45
At least 5 dead after truck crash and ammonia leak in Illinois01:09
Family seeks justice for woman found dead in Dallas apartment01:05
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.2 billion00:25
Law enforcement body camera video shows the violent arrest of 24-year-old Black man Le’Keian Woods02:08
- Now Playing
Texas congressman carjacked about a mile from the Capitol00:28
- UP NEXT
Philadelphia journalist shot and killed at home01:57
9-year-old Charlotte Sena who went missing in upstate New York found alive01:28
New York City public hospitals overwhelmed by increase of migrants02:42
Play All