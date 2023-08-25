IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Watch: DeSantis plays baseball at the Field Of Dreams for campaign stop

    00:35
  • UP NEXT

    Will Asa Hutchinson, Doug Burgum make the second debate? Experts say no.

    09:12

  • GOP presidential hopefuls spar in first 2024 debate

    08:26

  • GOP candidates spar over Trump amid his absence

    02:29

  • Watch highlights from the first Republican presidential primary debate

    02:48

  • Fact check: Tim Scott on bidenomics, Vivek Ramaswamy on Israel and Ron DeSantis on Covid

    04:33

  • Tim Scott, Chris Christie, Vivek Ramaswamy: Wisconsin voters debate who won first debate

    06:46

  • 'There's a level of hatred I've never seen,' Trump says in Tucker Carlson interview

    05:11

  • Trump adviser: First GOP debate was ‘the death’ of the DeSantis campaign

    05:07

  • DeSantis campaign declares 'a win' after first debate

    01:48

  • At first GOP debate, Ramaswamy becomes chief target

    06:09

  • Vivek Ramaswamy says the ‘climate change agenda’ is a hoax

    01:34

  • Injured Doug Burgum says he will stand on one leg at Republican debate

    04:28

  • At GOP debate, it’s 'Ron DeSantis and every body else tonight': Ken Cuccinelli

    05:47

  • What to expect from the first 2024 GOP debate

    02:55

  • ‘If not Donald Trump, who?’: All eyes on Republican presidential debate

    07:45

  • Asa Hutchinson amid net negative favorability: Iowa is not ready to make a decision yet

    07:04

  • Asa Hutchinson describes his first GOP debate strategy

    00:34

  • Beating Trump’s 2024 lead will be a ‘tough hill to climb,’ says Iowa pollster

    07:36

  • Iowa poll shows Trump ranks third out of GOP candidates in net favorability

    10:30

NBC News

Watch: DeSantis plays baseball at the Field Of Dreams for campaign stop

00:35

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a campaign event at the Field Of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa, playing catch with his daughter and other children.Aug. 25, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Watch: DeSantis plays baseball at the Field Of Dreams for campaign stop

    00:35
  • UP NEXT

    Will Asa Hutchinson, Doug Burgum make the second debate? Experts say no.

    09:12

  • GOP presidential hopefuls spar in first 2024 debate

    08:26

  • GOP candidates spar over Trump amid his absence

    02:29

  • Watch highlights from the first Republican presidential primary debate

    02:48

  • Fact check: Tim Scott on bidenomics, Vivek Ramaswamy on Israel and Ron DeSantis on Covid

    04:33
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All