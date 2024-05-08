‘A lot of Asian hate in our city,’ says San Francisco mom after son verbally attacked

- Now Playing
‘A lot of Asian hate in our city,’ says San Francisco mom after son verbally attacked02:29
- UP NEXT
University of North Carolina moves to eliminate diversity goals01:42
Victim speaks out after arrests made in string of targeted burglaries in Washington state01:45
Asian Americans in New York say they were targeted over race, study shows07:50
Why a Chinese American family is donating $5M to Black college students03:16
California man arrested after sucker-punching man pushing stroller00:27
Video shows racist assault on Boston train01:38
Hate crime arrest follows attack on Seattle's Wing Luke Museum01:27
Broadway musical makes history with all-Filipino cast05:28
California set to become first state to ban caste discrimination03:14
New York mother killed, two children wounded in hammer attack02:05
Sahil Kapur: Asian American vote will be decisive in battleground states07:46
California company Lumentum accused of anti-Asian bias01:58
Harvard introduces course in Tagalog for the first time06:26
12-year-old graduates college in California with five degrees01:59
Exploring Indian culture through cuisine04:01
AAPI businesses receiving support from venture capitalists03:29
Recognizing Asian American standouts in pro-sports where few share their heritage04:31
L.A. food truck serving up Korean staples with a twist03:35
Food truck in L.A. explores Indonesian culture through cuisine03:49
- Now Playing
‘A lot of Asian hate in our city,’ says San Francisco mom after son verbally attacked02:29
- UP NEXT
University of North Carolina moves to eliminate diversity goals01:42
Victim speaks out after arrests made in string of targeted burglaries in Washington state01:45
Asian Americans in New York say they were targeted over race, study shows07:50
Why a Chinese American family is donating $5M to Black college students03:16
California man arrested after sucker-punching man pushing stroller00:27
Play All