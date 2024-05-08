Create your free profile or log in to save this video

‘A lot of Asian hate in our city,’ says San Francisco mom after son verbally attacked

A San Francisco mother spoke out against Asian hate after her 14-year-old son was attacked with anti-Asian remarks on a public bus. Liz Le said there is “not a lot of responsive accountability” to address hate in the city. KNTV’s Jocelyn Moran reports.May 8, 2024