IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘A lot of Asian hate in our city,’ says San Francisco mom after son verbally attacked
May 8, 202402:29
  • Now Playing

    ‘A lot of Asian hate in our city,’ says San Francisco mom after son verbally attacked

    02:29
  • UP NEXT

    University of North Carolina moves to eliminate diversity goals

    01:42

  • Victim speaks out after arrests made in string of targeted burglaries in Washington state

    01:45

  • Asian Americans in New York say they were targeted over race, study shows

    07:50

  • Why a Chinese American family is donating $5M to Black college students

    03:16

  • California man arrested after sucker-punching man pushing stroller

    00:27

  • Video shows racist assault on Boston train

    01:38

  • Hate crime arrest follows attack on Seattle's Wing Luke Museum

    01:27

  • Broadway musical makes history with all-Filipino cast

    05:28

  • California set to become first state to ban caste discrimination

    03:14

  • New York mother killed, two children wounded in hammer attack

    02:05

  • Sahil Kapur: Asian American vote will be decisive in battleground states

    07:46

  • California company Lumentum accused of anti-Asian bias

    01:58

  • Harvard introduces course in Tagalog for the first time

    06:26

  • 12-year-old graduates college in California with five degrees

    01:59

  • Exploring Indian culture through cuisine

    04:01

  • AAPI businesses receiving support from venture capitalists

    03:29

  • Recognizing Asian American standouts in pro-sports where few share their heritage

    04:31

  • L.A. food truck serving up Korean staples with a twist

    03:35

  • Food truck in L.A. explores Indonesian culture through cuisine

    03:49

NBC News Channel

‘A lot of Asian hate in our city,’ says San Francisco mom after son verbally attacked

02:29

A San Francisco mother spoke out against Asian hate after her 14-year-old son was attacked with anti-Asian remarks on a public bus. Liz Le said there is “not a lot of responsive accountability” to address hate in the city. KNTV’s Jocelyn Moran reports.May 8, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    ‘A lot of Asian hate in our city,’ says San Francisco mom after son verbally attacked

    02:29
  • UP NEXT

    University of North Carolina moves to eliminate diversity goals

    01:42

  • Victim speaks out after arrests made in string of targeted burglaries in Washington state

    01:45

  • Asian Americans in New York say they were targeted over race, study shows

    07:50

  • Why a Chinese American family is donating $5M to Black college students

    03:16

  • California man arrested after sucker-punching man pushing stroller

    00:27
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All