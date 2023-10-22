Scenes from Kibbutz Be’eri where more than 100 people were killed by Hamas

- Now Playing
Scenes from Kibbutz Be’eri where more than 100 people were killed by Hamas01:03
Israel targets mosque in rare West Bank airstrike00:53
Blinken ‘hopeful’ Hamas will release more hostages but ‘acts are what speak, not words’01:42
Full Panel: Biden told Israel ‘don’t make the same’ mistakes U.S. did after 9/1105:57
If McCarthy was speaker, how would he have responded to the Israel-Hamas war?01:02
U.S. expects ‘likelihood of escalation’ in the Middle East, Blinken says01:48
Blinken: Aid trucks to Gaza ‘are moving as we speak’ for clean water02:05
Full Blinken: ‘Israel can not go back to the status quo’ after war with Hamas11:41
Israel has ‘absolutely no intent’ to govern Gaza after war with Hamas, Blinken says01:21
U.S. to send additional missile defense systems to Middle East, Pentagon says02:33
Biden’s push for Israel and Ukraine aid hampered by House turmoil01:55
Biden speaks to two American hostages released by Hamas01:23
First round of humanitarian aid reaches Gaza01:21
Israel launches airstrikes on two new locations within Syria02:33
Israeli airstrike hits militant compound located under West Bank mosque00:41
Protesters across the globe demand a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war01:35
‘We are in hell!’: Families of Hamas hostages demand more action01:27
‘We will not accept displacement,’ Palestinian president tells peace summit01:02
Pro-Palestinian demonstration draws large crowds in London00:52
Video shows trucks carrying aid cross into Gaza at Rafah00:42
