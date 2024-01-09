IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Special Report: Defense Secy. Austin diagnosed with prostate cancer

    16:20
  • UP NEXT

    Deceased suspect named in Virginia's Colonial Parkway murders

    01:43

  • Michigan Wolverines fans celebrate after winning college football championship

    00:25

  • House Republicans call for Hunter Biden to be held in contempt of Congress

    02:45

  • Major storm on the move to bring blizzards, tornadoes across the US

    05:06

  • ‘Thank you, Bob’: Meet the teacher who found the missing Alaska Airlines plane piece

    03:01

  • Email unsealed in Epstein documents alleges sex tapes of prominent men

    03:12

  • Video shows rescue of woman who was trapped in car down California cliff

    01:34

  • Family-owned Compton bakery reopens after being ransacked by dozens of thieves

    02:48

  • Driver crashes into White House gates, taken into custody

    00:42

  • Part of Alaska Airlines plane that blew out mid-flight found

    04:21

  • Olympian Mary Lou Retton opens up about battle with rare pneumonia

    01:40

  • Video shows arrest of man accused in fatal Florida mall shooting

    01:36

  • Debate mounts over Oregon's drug decriminalization law

    04:03

  • Houston man accused of holding woman captive for years

    01:27

  • New lunar lander mission could kick off new space race

    04:08

  • Covid and flu cases increasing across the country

    02:32

  • WATCH: First U.S. lunar lander in more than 50 years heads to the moon

    00:36

  • Snowstorm pummels Northeast with a foot of snow in some areas

    03:29

  • Missing door plug that detached from Alaska Airlines Boeing jet found, NTSB says

    01:18

NBC News

Special Report: Defense Secy. Austin diagnosed with prostate cancer

16:20

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been diagnosed with prostate cancer after being hospitalized and treated at Walter Reed Medical Center for several days. Austin was admitted on New Year's Day for complications from a surgery he had and the Pentagon did not disclose his hospitalization until several days later. Jan. 9, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Special Report: Defense Secy. Austin diagnosed with prostate cancer

    16:20
  • UP NEXT

    Deceased suspect named in Virginia's Colonial Parkway murders

    01:43

  • Michigan Wolverines fans celebrate after winning college football championship

    00:25

  • House Republicans call for Hunter Biden to be held in contempt of Congress

    02:45

  • Major storm on the move to bring blizzards, tornadoes across the US

    05:06

  • ‘Thank you, Bob’: Meet the teacher who found the missing Alaska Airlines plane piece

    03:01
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All